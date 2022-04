In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed Tommaso Ciampa being called up to WWE Raw, the crowd reaction to Ciampa, and much more. Kevin Owens on Tommaso Ciampa being called up to Raw: “I asked him every week, ‘Are you called up, are you called up?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ Then I finally was eventually told this is what’s gonna happen, you’re gonna have this thing on Raw with Tommaso once he’s officially called up. I go, ‘That’s great.’ He’s been around for several weeks now, but yeah, he and I go way back. He’s been one of my closest friends in wrestling for a very long time.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO