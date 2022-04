WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —People gathered on the backfield at Legion Stadium to enjoy vegan food trucks, and businesses showcased at the Wilmington VegFest festival on Sunday. The goal of the festival is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices, and promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Wilmington area. There were many plant-based foods attendees could sample, and 40 vendors from North Carolina and out of state were featured. The last Wilmington VEGFEST was in 2019, and organizers were glad to bring the event back to the city.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO