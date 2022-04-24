ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Palestinian-American Writer, Poet and Psychologist Hala Alyan Presents at MARS Event

By The Quadrangle
mcquad.org
 3 days ago

The Major Author Reading Series (MARS) featured author Hala Alyan, who presented poems and excerpts from her written work to faculty, students and staff of Manhattan College this past week. Alyan captivated the audience through her passionate read-throughs, allowing insight into all of her characters. Alyan has written about...

mcquad.org

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
Anita Durairaj

A symbol that resembles a swastika is sacred for some Native Americans

Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
travelnoire.com

I Lived Around The World As A Diplomat, Multilingual Educator And Content Creator; Now I Love Life In Brazil

Meet Chelsea, a Black expat who has made several homes across the globe and is now enjoying life in Brazil. While encouraging other women of color and underrepresented groups to fearlessly explore the world as she does, she has figured out the kind of lifestyle that feels good and freeing to her. Check out what life lessons and adventures Chelsea has encountered as a Black expat abroad in this Travel Noire interview.
LIFESTYLE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vox

The bloody, fantastical The Northman refuses to be modern

In the 12th century or thereabouts, a fellow we know today as Saxo Grammaticus sat down to write a history of Denmark, a chronicle of its mythology, history, and conquests. I doubt he knew that his work would inspire generations of adaptations. But, as fate would have it, two of his 16 books told a rollicking tale of Amleth, grandson of a king. Amleth’s father was murdered by his brother, Amleth’s uncle, who then married Amleth’s mother. Amleth feigned madness to escape his uncle’s sword, but eventually, he took his revenge.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hala Alyan
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
dailygalaxy.com

What Plants Teach Us About Human Suffering to Is Science Like Mythology? (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Nasa-led team has developed a new message in the hope of making first contact with intelligent extraterrestrials to As creation stories go the Big Bang is a good one to What happens if the Solar System’s largest comet collides with Earth to The strange world of bird funerals, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#Mars#Psychologist#Manhattan College#American
ARTnews

Earliest Known Mayan Calendar Found in Guatemalan Pyramid

Click here to read the full article. An ancient site in Guatemala has turned up a fascinating find: the oldest known Mayan calendar. The calendar was discovered in a complex of pyramids painted with murals that is known as San Bartolo. It was on a pyramid known as Las Pinturas that archaeologists spotted what they believe is notation for a Mayan calendar. The find was announced in a new study in Science Advances by David Stuart, Heather Hurst, and their colleagues. The wall paintings at Las Pinturas are from the Late Preclassic period (400 BCE to 200 CE), when the Maya’s first...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Holocaust Survivors Ask Israel Museum to Return One-of-a-Kind Haggadah

For generations, Jews around the world have used the Haggadah as their guide to celebrating the Passover holiday; many pass on these cherished books as family heirlooms. In recent days, one Haggadah dating back to the 14th century, perhaps the oldest of its kind, has become the subject of a serious legal tussle—one that could transfer ownership from an Israeli museum to the Holocaust survivors who claim to own it.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Wars of the Roses review – a little too much shock and awe

Opposing leaders, each asserting the legitimacy of their claim to power, sling insults and threats, unleash war. In the final section of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy, advantage seesaws from side to power-and-riches-grabbing side. Then, as now, whichever faction gains temporary victory, the conclusion for ordinary people remains the same: death and desolation. A pivotal scene, hardly more than a sketch, midway through the play, drives this point home. Battle rages, violent and bloody; suddenly, a moment of calm: Henry, watching the to-and-fro of the fighting, sits alone on a molehill and compares the “sweet”, “secure” life of a shepherd to that of a king, burdened with “care, mistrust and treason” (Mark Quartley’s king swithers between feyness and foolishness). His musings are interrupted. A young fighter, about to rob the corpse of the man he has just slain, discovers his own father; an older combatant, similarly about to loot a body, discovers he has killed his son.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
LiveScience

7 wonders of the ancient world

The seven wonders of the ancient world were a selection of exceptional pieces of architecture and art in the Middle East, North Africa and southern Europe. A number of ancient and medieval writers from Europe and Middle East debated and described what are today called the seven "wonders" of the world (not all writers used the term "wonder" to describe them). The ancient Greek writer Herodotus, who lived from 484 to 425 B.C., was one of the earliest writers to discuss them, and while his writings on the wonders did not survive, they were referenced in later texts.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Rosetta Stone adds Ojibwe to language preservation initiative

The Ojibwe, or Anishinaabe, people have faced enemies familiar to Indigenous people worldwide: Colonialism and imperialism. In North America, these forces arrived in the form of westward European expansion. As the nations of America and Canada grew, generations of settlers forced Indigenous peoples from their land. Tribal children often had to attend government-run schools. People could even face punishment for speaking their native languages.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy