Palestinian-American Writer, Poet and Psychologist Hala Alyan Presents at MARS Event

Opposing leaders, each asserting the legitimacy of their claim to power, sling insults and threats, unleash war. In the final section of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy, advantage seesaws from side to power-and-riches-grabbing side. Then, as now, whichever faction gains temporary victory, the conclusion for ordinary people remains the same: death and desolation. A pivotal scene, hardly more than a sketch, midway through the play, drives this point home. Battle rages, violent and bloody; suddenly, a moment of calm: Henry, watching the to-and-fro of the fighting, sits alone on a molehill and compares the “sweet”, “secure” life of a shepherd to that of a king, burdened with “care, mistrust and treason” (Mark Quartley’s king swithers between feyness and foolishness). His musings are interrupted. A young fighter, about to rob the corpse of the man he has just slain, discovers his own father; an older combatant, similarly about to loot a body, discovers he has killed his son.
