Nets organization disappointed after Ben Simmons news
Within hours of his planned season debut, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons reported a return of back soreness on Sunday, sources told ESPN, and has been ruled out for Monday’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. After approximately 10 days of pain-free ramp up following recovery from a herniated disc, Simmons’ admission at the team practice facility was met with surprise and disappointment.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
I don’t know about Ben Simmons’ physical or mental state, but I do know it’s highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller … – 8:38 PM
“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”
Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀
➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?
Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM
ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM
Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. pic.twitter.com/SCx5fC4yvl – 5:38 PM
It is hard to over-emphasize how disastrously this entire Ben Simmons situation has been handled, from Day One of training camp until the end of this season. Just, the entirety of this is a disaster. From sitting out to losing money to the will-he-won’t-he-play? Just horrid. – 5:36 PM
Letting Ben Simmons make his Nets debut in these circumstances would have been malpractice. But allowing it to be framed as an injury opens him up to every bit as much scrutiny. The Nets are handling PR, HR and asset management as poorly as the Knicks usually do. – 5:29 PM
Ben Simmons fit for G4 pic.twitter.com/m6YKQEHBgX – 5:27 PM
Kevin Durant is out there playing 46 minutes. Nets have no depth. And Ben Simmons can’t chip in 10-15 minutes to help his team try to stave off elimination? This can’t be going over well in the locker room. – 5:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Yo, @Stephen A. Smith just ethered Ben Simmons who is now out for Game 4. Didn’t tell a lie. This bama wants has quits and files a grievance to get back $20M for not working. Gimme a break – 5:15 PM
Ben Simmons is going to wind up not playing two full seasons after being the top pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Also missed the 2020 postseason due to knee surgery.
He’ll be 26 this summer – 5:12 PM
Stephen A just went OFF on Ben Simmons and can’t say I disagree with anything he said. – 5:11 PM
The Nets should list Ben Simmons as ‘Out – return to UNcompetitive reconditioning’ – 5:02 PM
This is the right move, as we covered at @basketbllnews: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 4:52 PM
I gotta say the cost-benefit analysis of bringing back Ben Simmons in a must-win game never seemed like a good one. – 4:50 PM
Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons and if he will play tomorrow. Team has to submit a status report at 5 p.m. Nash doesn’t speculate on what Simmons will be listed as. – 1:33 PM
Prior to Game 3, Steve Nash said G4 return for Ben Simmons is “possible.” “It’s not a normal return (given length of Simmons’ absence)…There’s a lot of bigger picture, bigger context – how he’s feeling, how able he would be to adapt to the environment.” sny.tv/articles/crazy… – 1:29 PM
When asked if he thought Ben Simmons would play in Game 4, Bruce Brown was honest in his assessment: “I have no idea.”
It’s the same sentiment we’ve heard from several Nets players over the last week or so regarding Simmons’ availability. – 12:44 PM
Neither Bruce Brown nor Seth Curry have any idea if Ben Simmons will play tomorrow. “That’s above my pay grade,” Brown said. – 12:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown on if he expects Ben Simmons to play tomorrow: “I have no idea. That’s above my pay grade.” – 12:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No sign of Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant walked off the floor when media came into practice. pic.twitter.com/wME4JIBBRi – 12:27 PM
Lol bringing Ben Simmons back makes no sense all, but nothing during the Nets’ season has made sense so bring it on. 😂 – 1:44 AM
LOTS to take in on this NBA Saturday … but mostly wrestling with how wild it would be if Ben Simmons really does come back for Game 4 and the Nets get swept and Simmons’ season consists of zero regular-season games and one playoff game.
marcstein.Substack.com – 11:48 PM
Ben Simmons is reportedly hoping to make his Nets debut in Game 4 against the Celtics.
But is playing Simmons and throwing him to the wolves while down 0-3 the right move for Brooklyn? Our @basketbllnews staff shared their thoughts here: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 10:27 PM
What a setup to debut Ben Simmons 😬 – 10:02 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Reports say Ben Simmons could return on Monday for Game 4. But with the Nets down 3-0 to the Celtics, what’s your prediction for his Game 4 status? – 10:01 PM
So, the Nets are just gonna throw Ben Simmons out there in Game 4 with the team facing elimination? Yikes. – 10:01 PM
Sloppy Nets fall behind 0-3 to Celtics. Looked disorganized much of night. But Ben Simmons will be back just in time for G 4. – 10:00 PM
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 109-103. Boston leads the series 3-0. Bruce Brown scored 26 points in 40 minutes to lead Brooklyn. Robert Williams return was moot and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to shoot 12-for-28 from the field. Game 4 is Monday. Ben Simmons might play. – 10:00 PM
The is Ben Simmons returning in a series down 3-0 subplot just got more interesting. – 10:00 PM
So is Ben Simmons taking the Bruce Brown minutes?? – 8:28 PM
Got to hope that Ben Simmons suits up for Game 4 just so there is no chance of seeing this bizarre outfit again that even Spike wouldn’t wear. – 8:07 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons debuting for the #Nets in Monday’s Game 4. #Celtics #NBA pic.twitter.com/lIL5WDGais – 7:31 PM
Nets’ Ben Simmons gets up a few shots before Game 3 vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/WxYee2ddag – 7:02 PM
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in pic.twitter.com/Nd5HsvcQST – 7:00 PM
On the brink of a sweep to the Celtics, the Nets had hoped Simmons would be in uniform and active with the hope of coach Steve Nash using him in limited minutes, sources said. While Nash and Nets players had publicly said that they were unsure whether Simmons would finally play in Game 4 on Monday, Simmons and the organization had discussed at length a plan for his debut to come on Monday in Game 4 at the Barclays Center, sources said. -via ESPN / April 24, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 24, 2022
Vincent Goodwill: As of now, Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 against the Celtics -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / April 24, 2022
