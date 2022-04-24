ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Byron Pringle Reportedly Arrested

By Josh Sunderbruch
windycitygridiron.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple news outlets are reporting that Byron Pringle, recently-added free agent wide receiver for the Bears, has been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol for reckless driving on a suspended license. Accounts...

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bears receiver Byron Pringle, 28, is arrested in Florida for reckless driving after 'doing donuts on a public road with his SON in the car'

Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in Florida on Saturday for reckless driving with a suspended license while his son was in the car. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers say Pringle became 'verbally confrontational' after he was stopped while driving an orange Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on Saturday night in Pascoe County, north of Tampa.
NFL
NBC Miami

UM Football Player Among Passengers in Fatal Car Crash: Report

A member of the Miami Hurricanes football team was reportedly in a vehicle last week that was involved in a fatal car crash in northeast Miami-Dade. Freshman linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was among four passengers in a car that collided with another vehicle on just before 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and 3rd Avenue, The Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI, FL
Wyoming News

'A family reunion': Cam Jurgens might be off to the NFL, but Beatrice is where the heart — and jerky — is

BEATRICE — Five days before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, Beth Jurgens flashes a smile as she navigates through a steady line that has formed for the big guy at the table set up near the back of Uhl’s Sporting Goods. “It’s like a family reunion,” she muses. That’s certainly the feel on Fifth Street as familiar faces stop by to see her son, Cameron, one last time...
NFL
WJHG-TV

9 Marlins sign offers Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a very big day for some Arnold student-athletes Tuesday. Arnold A.D. and Softball head coach Rick Green overseeing a signing ceremony at midday with 9 Marlins putting their name to athletic scholarship offers. Those 9 playing five different sports. So several different coaches getting up to speak on behalf of their student-athletes. A few hundred family, friends, classmates and coaches on hand to watch it all. Those nine signees, Jordyn Thomas Warren, a beach volleyball player signing with Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Malena Bearden signs a softball offer with coach Thomas and Gulf Coast. Emilia Kelley bound for TCC on a track and cross country scholarship. Chloe Rook will run cross country at the University of West Florida. Emily Djagbore moving on to play Soccer at West Alabama. Braden Masker, one of the all time soccer greats in Bay County history, signing with North Florida, so he’s going D1. Alex Steen headed for D2 basketball at Florida Southern in Lakeland. Jordan White moving on to play football at Concordia, a D3 program in Chicago. And Jhantae Stewart signing with the football program at Miles College, a D2 program in Fairfield, Alabama. Coach Green pointing out this is the largest spring signing class he’s seen in his time as A.D. at Arnold.
PANAMA CITY, FL

