ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Early voting begins on Cameron County arena proposal

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVugm_0fIz0mAM00
A voting sign directing voters to a voting location at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch during the first day of early voting. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Early voting begins Monday in an election that asks Cameron County voters to approve a venue-tax revenue project that could see creation of an arena similar to the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg or Hidalgo’s Payne Arena.

A similar proposal narrowly failed in the November general election, 49.6% in favor to 50.4% against.

This time backers are promoting the idea more forcefully, stressing that the proposal does not mean any new taxes, posting billboards around the county urging people’s support and hosting a website to promote the arena.

Venue-tax revenue comes from hotel occupancy taxes (HOT) and vehicle rental taxes generated in the country. The November proposal would not have been the first time in recent years that voters approved the use of venue-tax revenue for county projects.

In 2016 voters approved the use of venue-tax revenue to help finance the Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center, which opened two years ago in Isla Blanca Park, and the South Texas Ecotourism Center that recently opened in Laguna Vista.

County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has stressed that the arena project would impose no additional property tax burden on county residents since the revenue is already provided through the HOT/vehicle rental taxes. The Brownsville City Commission, noting that fact, endorsed the project last fall.

“This is something that we think in sorely needed in Cameron County, especially with our expected growth. Now and into the future we think that this is a project that is certainly viable,” Trevino recently told Channel 5 News.

“I want to make clear that this is a visitor venue tax, which is paid for by your hotel bill or a concert ticket,” Trevino told the station’s Rudy Mireles.

According to the website CameronCountyArena.com, the arena would be located at the junction of Interstate 69 and Highway 100, which is nine miles from Harlingen, nine miles from Brownsville and eight miles from Los Fresnos.

The county gets about $1.7 million each year in venue tax revenue, 68 percent from hotels and motels and 32 percent from vehicle rentals. Nearly half is generated by South Padre Island, while Brownsville contributes 24 percent and Harlingen 20 percent.

Trevino said he thinks the arena would have grown the county’s venue tax by attracting more tourism and overnight stays and would have enhanced the entire county’s quality of life.

The arena would have hosted concerts and other entertainment, sporting events, hunting and fishing expos and community events such as graduation ceremonies.

Trevino said a common complaint he’s heard over the years as an elected officials is that no such facility exists in Cameron County and that it’s necessary to travel to Hidalgo County to attend large-scale, indoor events. A particular problem is that the county has never had a suitable facility to host graduation ceremonies in the event of inclement weather, he said.

The fact that Hidalgo County has two arenas — the Payne Arena in Hidalgo and the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg — is no reason Cameron County shouldn’t have such a facility of its own, Trevino said. A study commissioned by the county that looked at similar venues in the Texas border region and five other states concluded that county’s project is financially feasible, he said.

The arena would have been the central feature of the Madeira master-planned residential/commercial development planned for 1,330 acres in the northeast corner of I-69E and Highway 100, just north of the South Texas Academy for Medical Professions. The developer, Madeira Development LLC, also plans to build a full-service hotel, which is likely to attract more investment in the form of restaurants, bars and other businesses, Trevino said.

“I knew it was going to be close,” he said in November. “It’s disappointing, but hopefully we live to fight another day. We’ll give it another chance. This is disappointing because this is paid for by visitors. Unfortunately people didn’t understand or still felt this could impact their property taxes, which it wouldn’t have. We’ll have to do a better job of informing.”

Early voting locations in Brownsville include the Cameron County Judicial Complex, 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville Public Library, 2600 Central Blvd., and others.

For additional locations, contact the Cameron County Voter Registration office, 1050 E. Madison St., (956) 544-0809.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Property Tax Props on May 7 Ballot; Early Voting Begins Monday

Monday, April 25 will be the first day of early voting for the upcoming May 7 uniform election and also the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Early voting begins in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks the start of early voting for the upcoming Joint Amendment, General, Special, Charter and Bond Election, scheduled for May 7. In addition to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that affect schools and local governments, Coastal Bend residents will be voting for several seats in local governments.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Valley Morning Star

Early voting opens with strong turnout

HARLINGEN — A steady flow of residents came to the polls Monday during the first day of early voting in the May 7 election, what many are calling the city’s biggest contest in more than 20 years. Across much of Cameron County, the election was drawing higher turnout...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County works to protect Arroyo Colorado shoreline

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shoreline Protection Project Phases 3 & 4, and a new Educational Pavilion at the Adolph Thomae, Jr. County Park. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the Arroyo Colorado shoreline at the county park located east of Rio Hondo has lost at […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Government
Cameron County, TX
Government
City
Los Fresnos, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Laguna Vista, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Early voting for Texas Constitutional and Municipal elections underway: This is what you need to know

Early voting for the May 7 elections began at 7 a.m. on Monday. Before you head out to cast your vote, here’s all the info you need to know. Voters across Texas will be voting on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution - The first one would allow state legislature to reduce property taxes for homes of the elderly or disabled, while the other would increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The League of Women Voters Houston has provided a breakdown of both propositions, including the arguments for and the arguments against each. You can read these explanations here.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Early Voting#Hotels And Motels#Inclement Weather#The Bert Ogden Arena
ValleyCentral

LIST: Voting Locations in the RGV

Cameron County – Poll Locations Brownsville Brownsville Public Library, located at 2600 Central Boulevard. Cameron County Courthouse, located at 954 E. Harrison St., Brownsville  Southmost Public Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road. Texas Southmost College, located at 600 International Blvd., Brownsville  Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road. Los Fresnos Los Fresnos Community Center, […]
ELECTIONS
ValleyCentral

Closure of Western Road begins April 28

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces the closure of Western Road north of 3 Mile Road. According to the county’s news release the closure will be on April 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of traffic control for waterline adjustments made by AGUA SUD’s contractor. The contractor plans […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Best of the RGV: VOTE for best tacos in the area

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Local 23 and ValleyCentral.com want to know what you think! In our new segment “Best of the RGV,” viewers and readers are asked to nominate their favorite businesses, causes, products, and more. For our segment kick-off on May 5, 2022, we will be featuring the top three taco restaurants that were […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD closed Tuesday due to power outage

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District will not be having classes on Tuesday. The district states that it will be closed on April 26 for all students and staff. According to a release, it is experiencing significant damage to a power transformer and repairs could take several hours. Power […]
SAN BENITO, TX
CBS Austin

Texas lawmakers hear about possible school expenses with expected migrant influx

AUSTIN, Texas — The spring season is expected to bring an influx of northbound migrants to South Texas in the weeks ahead. And Texas lawmakers are worried about the cost of educating their children this fall. But a parade of witnesses today offered reassurance that most migrants will just be passing through and those that stay will be paying their share.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Kids invited to participate in Pharr's Summer TAAF program

It's a cost-effective way to keep kids busy during the summer break. The city of Pharr's Parks and Recreation Department says they are encouraging kids to come back to summer activities. Parents can expect to see a number of activities like swimming, golf, dance, cheer - and much more. Children...
PHARR, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
2K+
Followers
67
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy