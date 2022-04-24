ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Bryan, Love, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bryan; Love; Marshall FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook for Sunday in Texoma – April 24

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Storms are expected to stick around Texoma on Sunday, April 24. Find the latest information here. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for Clay, Jack, Montague and Young Counties in Texas, as well as Jefferson County in Oklahoma. Archer, Clay, Montague and Wichita Counties in Texas have been issued a […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Thursday because it was upgraded to a warning. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6 Thursday. As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 PM Thursday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Thursday because it was upgraded to a warning. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6 Thursday. As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 PM Thursday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marshall County, OK
City
Garvin, OK
City
Jefferson, OK
State
Texas State
County
Love County, OK
County
Bryan County, OK
City
Atoka, OK
City
Carter, OK
City
Marshall, OK
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall Flood Watch#Coal Cotton Garvin#Archer Clay
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well. "Heavy rain...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms, Heavy Rain to Hit Parts of Plains, Midwest, South this Weekend

Another classic spring storm is firing up severe weather in the central U.S. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are threats. Heavy rain might trigger localized flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will continue to impact parts of the Plains, Midwest and South through the weekend from a...
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy