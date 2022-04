April 27 (UPI) -- Liverpool cruised to a dominant 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup Wednesday at Anfield. Villarreal battled in the first half but came unglued in the second as midfielder Jordan Henderson's deflected cross soared past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli -- later ruled as a Pervis Estupinan own goal. Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored just minutes later to clinch the victory.

