CHADRON, Neb. – April 25, 2022 – The Chadron State College softball team split its final two home games with Colorado School of Mines on Monday, after postponing its series from Saturday and Sunday due to weather and field conditions. The Eagles won 6-1 in the morning game, getting a complete game from senior pitcher Tia Kohl. Kohl came back in the second inning of the afternoon game, to pitch a scoreless remainder of game two, but the Eagles were unable to recover offensively, dropping game two 8-0 in five innings.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO