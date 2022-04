Today is 4/20, the day for stoners to celebrate, but unfortunately for us here in Texas, the devil's lettuce is STILL ILLEGAL because politicians and private prisons are in bed together making money for locking people up for it, pardon me, because it hasn't been legalized yet. So let this story serve as a reminder to you today to be careful out there "rolling down the street smoking indo" because you could be "indoors" at a nearby jail.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO