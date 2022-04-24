ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Report: Bears WR Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving

By Brendan Sugrue
 3 days ago
Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle has yet to play a down for his new team, but his tenure is not off to a great start.

According to TMZ, the veteran receiver was arrested Saturday in Florida after police pulled him over for doing donuts on a public road.

Pringle was driving with a suspended license and had his young child in the car during the incident. Reports also indicate Pringle was not cooperating with the police, being “verbally confrontational” during the ordeal.

Pringle was signed by the Bears to a one-year, $6 million deal in March after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He’s coming off his best season as a professional, catching 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns.

At the time of this article, the Bears have yet to comment on the incident.

NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
