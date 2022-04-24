ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tritons Gather in Earth Day Rally Against University of California Fossil Fuel Use

By Niloufar Shahbandi
UCSD Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 22, as part of the UC-wide Earth Day rally, dozens of students and staff gathered in front of Geisel library to demand the closure of the UC San Diego Central Utilities Plant and the termination of fossil fuel use by University of California campuses as a whole....

guest
2d ago

Okey then Don't drive your cars, buy computers, buy paper products, buy food, and stop batching about fossil products.

