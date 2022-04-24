ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australian Dollar Looks to Inflation Data for Rebound Prospect

By Melissa Cheok
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar may rebound from four weeks of losses as inflation data is due to provide clues...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Fears of Yet More Inflation Hound Markets as China Tackles Covid

China’s Covid crisis is giving fresh impetus to the worries about inflation that have dogged global markets this year. The nation’s preference for lockdowns risks worsening already severe supply-chain snarls that have fanned price pressures worldwide, according to Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale SA.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China Lockdown Amps Up Inflation Scare for Global Markets

The inflation scare that’s dominated much of the investment backdrop this year keeps finding new ways to send shockwaves through markets. On Monday, investors awoke to the idea of China locking down Beijing -- a city of more than 20 million people -- adding to worries about supply stresses that are keeping the heat on prices. U.S. stocks fell as much as 2.9%, the most since early March, following a decline in European equities. A rush for havens saw U.S. Treasuries, European bonds and the dollar rally.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

U.S. Futures Up as Traders Mull Growth; Gas Jumps: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday and Treasuries fell as investors calibrated the risks from mixed corporate earnings, China’s Covid challenges and aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained, while Europe’s were little changed, pointing to calmer sentiment compared with a technology-led slump in U.S....
MARKETS
Bloomberg

U.S. Goods-Trade Gap Soars to Record, Surpassing All Estimates

The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened unexpectedly to a new record in March as the value of imports dwarfed that of outbound shipments, reflecting a surge in inflation. The shortfall grew almost 18% to $125.3 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The figures, which aren’t adjusted for inflation, far exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Monetary Policy#Economists#Aussie
Bloomberg

Bank Stocks Unravel in Worst Rout Since 2020

The combination of higher inflation and higher rates has caught up with bank stocks, now on course for their their worst monthly performance in more than two years. The S&P 500 Banks Index has fallen 8.7% in April, on track for its biggest one-month drop since March 2020, erasing almost $120 billion in market value.
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bloomberg

BOJ Extends Unlimited Bond Buying Into Meeting This Week

The Bank of Japan added to its recent round of bond purchases in a bid to keep a lid on benchmark yields. The central bank offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government debt on Wednesday and Thursday, it said in a statement, extending its four-day operation that ended Tuesday. The new dates cover this week’s two-day policy meeting.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Euro’s Five-Year Low Puts Parity in Spotlight as Russia Ups Ante

The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since March 2017 as investors predict the currency may soon reach parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades. The euro declined as much as 1% to 1.0534 after Russia cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, surpassing the trough reached in the early weeks of the pandemic in March 2020. There is now a prospect of the euro ending April below an uptrend lasting 20 years, which could put parity with the greenback on the horizon. The prospect of a rapid pace in Federal Reserve rate hikes is also fueling dollar strength, with a gauge of the greenback hitting a five-year high.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Xi Puts Ideology Before Economy With Market-Busting Lockdowns

China’s worst equity selloff since early 2020 reflects a growing concern about President Xi Jinping: He can’t afford the political costs of shifting from a Covid Zero strategy that is pummeling the economy. In Shanghai, a weekslong Covid-19 lockdown got even worse, with workers in hazmat suits fanning...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Tech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks sank to the lowest in six weeks as doubts emerged that corporate profits can withstand the Federal Reserve stepping up its battle to tame runaway inflation. The rout persisted after the cash market closed, as results from Alphabet Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disappointed. The biggest ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 sank another 1% after the tech-heavy index plunged almost 4% to the lowest in 11 months. Alphabet lost 4.5% and Microsoft erased losses to gain 0.5% as of 4:32 p.m. in New York.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Palm Oil Soars on Indonesia Ban in Risk to Global Food Inflation

Palm oil rallied after top producer Indonesia said it will ban all exports of cooking oil, a move that threatens to worsen global food inflation. Futures for July delivery rose as much as 6% to 6,738 ringgit ($1,550) a ton in Kuala Lumpur, the highest since March 11. Indonesia said on Friday that the shipment halt will start from April 28 and last until the government deems a domestic shortage resolved.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Waning Demand for LIC IPO Highlights Fiscal Challenges for Modi

India’s decision to go ahead with a much-reduced target for its vaunted life insurer’s initial public offering, as skittish investors continue to pull money from the South Asian nation, is adding to the risks threatening the nation’s fiscal deficit target. Life Insurance Corporation of India’s board on...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (04/27/22)

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, discusses the need for more renewables. Rob Kniaz, Hoxton Ventures Founding Partner and Former Google Product Manager, says research and development matters most for big tech companies. Freya Beamish, Head of Macro Research at TS Lombard, weighs risks to the global economy from China’s Covid challenges to aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Orban Extends Fuel Price Cap in Hungary as Budget Worries Grow

Hungary will extend caps on food and fuel as newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban delayed the presentation of potentially unpopular measures to confront a budget challenge. The government in Budapest will extend a price cap on fuel and on six basic food items, including sugar and flour, until July...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy