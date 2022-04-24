Australian Dollar Looks to Inflation Data for Rebound Prospect

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, discusses the need for more renewables. Rob Kniaz, Hoxton Ventures Founding Partner and Former Google Product Manager, says research and development matters most for big tech companies. Freya Beamish, Head of Macro Research at TS Lombard, weighs risks to the global economy from China’s Covid challenges to aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening. (Source: Bloomberg)
