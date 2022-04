SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For the Summit School Board, the decision was significantly influenced by budget. Keeping fully remote learning going forward would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and board members believed it was time to do away with the virtual learning option of the last two years.(credit: CBS) Kate Hudnut, president of the school board for Summit County said the teachers rose to the occasion but will be happy to have their classrooms back to normal. “It’s difficult,” Hudnut explained. “They, of course, want to be in person with these kids… they prefer to be in person.” “Do we...

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO