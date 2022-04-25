ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police Investigate Reported Rape on SEPTA Train

NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a reported rape on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. A woman told police she was on a train on the Broad Street Line on the 1200...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 16

who cares
4d ago

Septa got to come up with security. No security at all on the trains. No wonder why people don't use their service.

Reply(2)
14
Tina Rene'e Berger
4d ago

very sad all the money they demand and don't have security for the people yeah they right that part

Reply
7
Tom V
4d ago

Guessing someone recorded the attack on their cellphone.

Reply(1)
10
Related
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed While Answering Door In Philadelphia’s Olney Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man answering a knock on his door was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Thursday. It happened just after midnight on the 500 block of Marwood Road. Police say they found the 33-year-old victim on the living room floor. He was shot once in his chest and right arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the shooting. They are looking for two men fleeing the scene in a silver SUV. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Youth Football Coach Shoots Another Coach In Stands Of Football Field Near Temple University, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly. Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice. CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...
CBS Philly

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Family Friend In East Germantown: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Saturday accused of stabbing a family friend in East Germantown earlier this week. Police say the suspect is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street. Police say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street on Friday around 3 a.m. Once they arrived, police say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds with a knife impaled on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition. The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but police say the suspect is a family friend of the victim. The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in Hunting Park. Police say Nancy Roman, 50, was stabbed multiple times and killed.
