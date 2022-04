Sustainable investing has become popular among private equity firms. Mark Hauser of Hauser Private Equity shares his thoughts on the growth of sustainable investing. Sustainable investing is a means of investing in which an investor strongly considers environmental, social, and corporate governance factors before contributing money and resources to a particular company or venture. The goal is to use investment dollars to promote positive societal impact, corporate responsibility, and long-term financial return. The UN’s 17 SDGs were developed by global leaders and policymakers “to address global challenges such as poverty, gender equality, and climate change”

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO