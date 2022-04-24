Youth entrepreneur places in National Pitch Competition

HL Blake Hager II

A local youth entrepreneur recently received an Honorable Mention in a CEO National Pitch Competition, where he competed alongside over 260 other high-school-aged entrepreneurs for a share of $4,000 in cash prizes.

HL Blake Hager II, from Red Hill High School and a participant of the Lawrence County CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program, made an official submission to the 2022 National Pitch Competition.

Hager has been working alongside his fellow CEO Participants all year to ideate and create his business, Mister Multimedia’s Monstrously Musical Menagerie which designs original music compositions and jingles and does voice work for businesses and organizations.

With this award, he receives $50 in cash prizes that can be invested back into his business concept, as well as a collection of resources to support him in his entrepreneurial journey.

The other submission(s) from Lawrence County CEO Program were made by CEO participant(s), Kayli Berry, from Red Hill High School, for her business The Drinkware Gallery which customizes mugs for your morning coffee, tea or cocoa; Sara Seitzinger from Lawrenceville High School, for her business aWEARness, which makes bracelets for individuals with mental illnesses; Gabby Przygocki from Red Hill High School for her business, Gocki’s Organizing Services, which arranges homes and decor and a little bit more; and Connor Pargin of Lawrenceville High School for his business, Mentos which designs gift boxes and baskets for special occasions.

The CEO program is an accredited entrepreneurship education course available to juniors and seniors from Lawrenceville and Red Hill High schools. The class is never held in school, rather, participants meet five days a week for 90 minutes in local businesses.

Even so, participants do receive school credit for the program, as well as dual credits.

Funding for the nonprofit program comes from financial pledges from local businesses and donations from other individual and group community investors.

Throughout the school year, the CEO program takes students out of the classroom and into local businesses, allowing them to meet with community leaders, exposing them to over 100 guest speakers, and providing them with mentors who coach them through the process of starting and running a business.

Each student leaves the program having created two businesses - a class business, a collaborative effort among all current participants which takes place in the first half of the year, and an individual business, which participants focus on developing during the second semester of the course.

To celebrate these individual businesses, the provider of the CEO program nationwide, the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, hosts an annual National Pitch competition for all CEO participants in the 62 CEO Programs that exist across the country.

The National Pitch Competition is an opportunity for CEO participants to share their individual businesses on a national platform and compete for cash prizes that can be invested back into their business concepts.

In the 2022 National Pitch Competition, Hager shared his business through a recorded, 30-second video, which was taken in one continuous shot and then uploaded to a secure platform for judging.

Submissions for the competition were reviewed by a community of over 70 CEO stakeholders from across the country comprised of CEO board members, CEO Alumni, local business owners and mentors.

All local Lawrence County CEO students will showcase their individual businesses at a local trade show that is open to the public. This event will take place on Wednesday, May 11 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Barn at Cocos.

For more information about the Lawrence County CEO, the trade show, or to read more about students’ individual businesses, email ceolawrencecounty@gmail.com or visit the Lawrence County CEO Facebook page.