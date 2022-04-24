ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UNC tourney hero Love returning for junior year

By Andrew Joe Potter
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite coming off a strong second season at North Carolina, the 6-foot-4 guard announced Sunday that he'll return for a third year, building off the program's runner-up finish...

www.thescore.com

