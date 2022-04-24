Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus. The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
NASHVILLE -- Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Kulikov scored on a breakaway, putting the puck over David Rittich's right shoulder. "I don't get many [breakaways], so I've got to...
The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
The Blackhawks got back in the win column on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center. Erik Gustafsson, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat all found the scoresheet and Kevin Lankinen made 32 stops in the win. POSTGAME LINKS. BLACKHAWK OF THE GAME: Toews...
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
More lottery chatter as Flyers lose to Blackhawks, fail to win 3 straight again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A rare spurt of consecutive wins came to an end Monday night for the Flyers as they lost to the Blackhawks, 3-1, at United Center in Chicago. Both clubs came...
The Pittsburgh Penguins are lost. The swagger and confidence are past tense and head coach Mike Sullivan said his team needs to build preparation and readiness. Kasperi Kapanen, Marcus Pettersson, and Rickard Rakell couldn’t avoid it when asked after the Penguins 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Get the...
Chicago posts home win to open final week of season. In the final week of the season, there's not much the Blackhawks collectively have left to play for on the scoreboard or the stat sheet. The Flyers, like Chicago, was eliminated well before Monday's matchup, and Vegas, who will be...
After defeating Detroit 7-2 on Saturday, the Penguins fell to the Flyers 4-1 on Sunday to close out their last road trip of the regular season. The Penguins have two games remaining, both at home - Tuesday versus Edmonton and Friday against Columbus. Sidney Crosby said that the focus going into those is just to get back to the way they had playing in the stretch prior to this afternoon's setback.
MONTREAL -- The Boston Bruins increased their lead for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and handed the Montreal Canadiens their ninth straight loss, 5-3 at Bell Centre on Sunday. Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist, Erik Haula scored one of...
Playoff hockey can be a strange beast. During the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Western Conference’s top-seeded Windsor Spitfires used a lethal offence to frustrate their opponents. In their first two games of the playoffs, though, it’s been their depth and defence that have stolen the show as the club has grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the eighth-seeded Sarnia Sting.
Forward Kasperi Kapanen returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. He was a healthy scratch during Sunday’s 4-1 road loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. By any measure, Kapanen’s season has been...
With the Pittsburgh Penguins clinching their 16th consecutive playoff berth, all focus is on the postseason. The Metropolitan Division is loaded with talent. As of right now, the Penguins are sitting in third place. However, the Washington Capitals are close behind. Because of this, there are two teams that the Penguins will likely face in the first round.
But once a year, hockey fans in Pittsburgh are treated to the Connor McDavid show. Of course, Penguins fans get 41 homes games a year with one of the greatest of all time, Sidney Crosby. The second fiddles aren’t too bad either, as Leon Draisaitl and Evgeni Malkin are involved. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in a battle of historically talented franchises.
Here is the April 27 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Are you concerned about the Colorado Avalanche? They might be on a similar track to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they're playing lately. -- @TMessall.
In their final road game of the 2021-22 season, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11) are in Manitoba on Wednesday to take on interim head coach Dave Lowry's Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11). Game time at the Canada Life Centre is 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to move up in the standings by losing to the New York Islanders 4-1. The Capitals blew a lead and gave up four unanswered goals to an opponent that has long been out of playoff contention. They were playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin after he slammed left shoulder first into the boards two nights earlier. Washington failed to pass rival Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division after the Penguins lost at home to Edmonton. New York snapped a five-game skid.
