Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

After defeating Detroit 7-2 on Saturday, the Penguins fell to the Flyers 4-1 on Sunday to close out their last road trip of the regular season. The Penguins have two games remaining, both at home - Tuesday versus Edmonton and Friday against Columbus. Sidney Crosby said that the focus going into those is just to get back to the way they had playing in the stretch prior to this afternoon's setback.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO