ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

By AARON BRACY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus. The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the...
TAMPA, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers down Pittsburgh to earn second straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kulikov scores with 1.3 seconds remaining in OT, Wild defeat Predators

NASHVILLE -- Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Kulikov scored on a breakaway, putting the puck over David Rittich's right shoulder. "I don't get many [breakaways], so I've got to...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Reuters

Wild edge Predators at end of OT, win fifth straight

Dmitry Kulikov scored the overtime winner just before the buzzer and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a three-point outing to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Wild (51-21-7, 109 points), who...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Elmer Soderblom is Ready for NHL Action

Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom has been tearing up the ice in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) throughout the 2021-22 season. Currently playing for Frolunda HC, Soderblom has been a pleasant surprise this season, as his name pops up in discussion nearly as frequently as that of Simon Edvinsson — his teammate and fellow Red Wings prospect. So, who is Soderblom, and could we be seeing him donning the winged wheel next season?
DETROIT, MI
ABC6.com

Haula Scores Twice, Bruins Hold Off Canadiens Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Travis Konecny
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers, Yeo Let “The Kids Line” Play

In a lost season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth movement has certainly been fun to watch, giving hope for better days to come. Many young prospects made their Flyers debuts this season, making impacts. Of those many, these three skaters stand out the most. The Kids Line. Noah Cates, Morgan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Down Flyers at Home, 3-1

The Blackhawks got back in the win column on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center. Erik Gustafsson, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat all found the scoresheet and Kevin Lankinen made 32 stops in the win. POSTGAME LINKS. BLACKHAWK OF THE GAME: Toews...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Ap
NHL

Bruins hang on to top Canadiens, increase wild card lead

MONTREAL -- The Boston Bruins increased their lead for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and handed the Montreal Canadiens their ninth straight loss, 5-3 at Bell Centre on Sunday. Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist, Erik Haula scored one of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and the surging Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.McDavid pushed his point total to an NHL-best 122 by finishing off his 22nd career four-point game with a pretty shot from a tight angle 9:13 into the third period. His 44th goal gave the Oilers a three-goal lead.Evander Kane scored his sixth goal in his last four games for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored as the Oilers improved to 17-4-2 in their last 23 games. Mike...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Jonathan Toews helps Blackhawks beat Flyers

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 shots as the Chicago Blackhawks opened their final homestand of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Chicago snapped a six-game skid in the series...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Ducks shower Getzlaf with gifts, honor captain before final NHL game

ANAHEIM -- Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf was honored in a pre-game ceremony on Sunday at Honda Center before appearing in his final NHL game against the St. Louis Blues. Getzlaf is retiring after 17 seasons with the Ducks, the past 13 as captain. He won't play in Anaheim's final two games next week, both on the road.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Avalanche playoff chances, Flyers' coaching future

Here is the April 27 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Are you concerned about the Colorado Avalanche? They might be on a similar track to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they're playing lately. -- @TMessall.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy