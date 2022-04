The 2022 Masters had a glaring omission with Phil Mickelson missing his first tournament at Augusta National since 1994. A few months before, Mickelson took shots at the PGA as well as provided some tasteless comments about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia which certainly garnered some negative publicity toward him. This resulted in Lefty losing some notable sponsors, including Callaway, Workday, KPMG, and Heineken. He ultimately decided that it would do more harm than good for his public image to show up at the Masters.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO