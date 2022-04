It is about time that Gerrit Cole look like the ace that he should. He certainly didn't look like the guy who is getting paid a $324 million contract and around $36 million per year in his first three starts. That all changed yesterday when Cole went 6 and 2/3 innings without giving up a run. He had nine strikeouts and only gave up four hits and one walk. This dropped Cole's high ERA to a 4.00. The Yankees got their first sweep of the year over the Cleveland Guardians and looked rather impressive. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

