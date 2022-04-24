ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuttle, OK

National Weather Service Identifies 2 'Likely' Tornado Paths From Severe Storms

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Two likely tornado paths from the storms in Oklahoma on Saturday were identified by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday.

The NWS said it surveyed some areas with damage and found an EF0 tornado moved four miles northwest and four miles north of Tuttle. Another likely tornado path about eight miles to the northwest of Harrah caused damage rated as an EF1.

As analysis of the damage continues, the NWS said this information will be updated.

Tulsa, OK
