Tyler the Creator Returns Atop Billboard 200 With Massive New Vinyl Release

By Ivan Korrs
musictimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler The Creator takes the crown at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart as he reclaimed the spot. The 31-year-old hitmaker is back on the lead spot because of the massive success of the Vinyl release of his hit 2021 album "Call Me If You Get Lost."...

www.musictimes.com

