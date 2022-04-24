ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

By AARON BRACY - Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones...

