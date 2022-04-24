ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Bulldogs Close Out Season with Victory Over Harvard

yalebulldogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's tennis team wrapped up a very successful season in impressive fashion, knocking off Harvard 4-3 at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. The Bulldogs finish with a 5-2 Ivy League mark, one match behind Princeton. The Tigers clinched the league crown...

yalebulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Baseball Continues Slide Against Columbia, Gets Swept in NY

Junior catcher Zach Brown rounds the bases in a contest at home earlier this April. The Crimson won the series 2-1. By Dylan J. Goodman. The Harvard baseball team had scored double-digit runs on four separate occasions going into the weekend of April 16-17, earning a victory each time. That came to an end on Saturday, April 16, when the Crimson fell 21-12 to Columbia in a shootout which kicked off a three-game sweep for the Lions. The Crimson extended their losing streak to a season-high eight games.
HARVARD, MA
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Basketball Team

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Basketball team. Compiled by Joseph Morelli. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: Averaged 30.1 points, 18.4 rebounds and 6.2 blocks per game for the CIAC Division II and CCC champions. Posted six triple-doubles. Shot 72 percent from two-point range and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. Seventh all-time in CIAC history with 2,268 points. Owns school records for career rebounds (1,518) and blocks (540).
NewsTimes

Girls lacrosse: Top performers and games to watch (April 27)

Isabelle Casucci, St. Joseph: Casucci scored nine goals in the Cadets’ 19-5 victory against town rival Trumbull last Thursday. She also dished out one assist. The performance followed a three-goal, three-assist performance in a 20-4 win over Warde on April 21. Caroline Colton, Somers: The senior attack reached a...
TRUMBULL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Columbia, CT
New Haven, CT
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy