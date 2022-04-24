ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers host pre-draft visit with USC edge rusher Drake Jackson

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers hosted a pre-draft visit with USC edge rusher Drake Jackson, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Jackson is an ascending pass-rusher with the athletic tools and upside capable of making him one of the Packers’ first four picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jackson, who just turned 21 years old, produced 25.0 tackles for losses and 12.5 sacks over 28 games (26 starts) at USC. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick as an 18-year-old true freshman in 2019 and ended his three-year collegiate career as a three-time all-conference selection.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jackson – weighing 253 pounds – hit 36.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-7 in the broad jump. At USC’s pro day, he bulked up to 273 pounds and finished the short shuttle in 4.28 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.66 out of 10, meaning he’s an elite athlete at edge rusher.

Jackson has 34″ arms and a wingspan of almost 83″, giving him excellent length despite only standing 6-3. His ability to add weight and still remain explosive bodes well for his chances of becoming a quality player on the edge as a standup outside linebacker.

The Packers are in need of a developmental edge rusher to coach up behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Given his upside and athleticism, Jackson might be one of the best options in the 2022 draft class.

#Usc#Edge Rusher#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Pac 12#Relative Athletic Score
