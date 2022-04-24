Packers host pre-draft visit with Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with Nevada receiver Romeo Doubs, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Doubs (6-1, 204) was a four-year starter at Nevada who caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns over 45 games and 37 starts. He followed up a breakout 2020 campaign (58 catches, 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games) by catching 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 games in 2021.

Doubs is also an accomplished punt returner, totaling 463 yards and one touchdown over 37 returns (12.5 yards per return).

His straight-line speed, ball skills and special teams value could give him a lot of ways to help the Packers.

Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire profiled Doubs here. Rupp called him an “instant accelerator” with the kind of “excellent top speed” needed to be a vertical threat.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Doubs as the 27th best wide receiver prospect in the draft class and projects him to be a Day 3 pick. The Packers have six picks on Day 3 of the draft.

Doubs, who is 22 years old, has a 78″ wingspan and 10″ hands. He did not do pre-draft workouts due to a knee injury and has an incomplete athletic profile.