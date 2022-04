The Canadian country city of Calgary will faceoff against the United States country city of Nashville as the Flames take on the Predators in this critical matchup tonight. The Predators are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win here tonight, but of course, the number one seed in the Pacific Division stands in their way. The Flames have gone 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and have not looked to slow down as they want to take their momentum into the playoffs. The Predators have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and need a win here tonight to feel safe about a playoff position. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Predators prediction and pick.

