Armed Robbery And Battery On An Officer In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sunday morning there was an armed robbery as well as a battery on an officer arrest in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.

The first incident of armed robbery took place around 5:12 a.m. on North Sierra Nevada Street in the Park District. A woman was in the area when two people pulled up in a vehicle next to her. The suspects exited their vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding her property. The suspects fled with the victim’s property and haven’t been apprehended.

The second incident, battery on an officer, took place around 12:09 p.m. on East Marsh Street in the Park District. Officers responded to the area in regards to an unknown person entering someone’s house and another’s backyard. Officers were able to locate the suspect but when they attempted to detain him, he tried to punch them and ended up biting an officer. The suspect was then tazed by officers and taken into custody. 29-year-old Saul Lopez-Gomez was arrested for transiency, battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.