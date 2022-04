Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of engaging “dirty” tactics and says he should have had extra recovery time after being floored during their world heavyweight fight.Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of British rival Whyte at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, ending Saturday’s bout with a brutal upper cut.Whyte was sent crashing to the deck, but the Londoner believes the referee should have penalised Fury for shoving him before his head thumped against the canvas.“I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and...

