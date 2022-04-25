ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

9-Year-Old Boy Receives Custom Prosthetic Running Blade At Cambridge Road Race

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1TTW_0fIyJMuj00

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A nine-year-old Merrimack, New Hampshire boy got the chance to try something new this weekend. Aiden Collyar lost his leg to cancer a year ago. On Sunday, he was a special guest at the Bionic 5K in Cambridge on Sunday.

The race raises money for the Bionic Project, which is a nonprofit that promotes active lifestyles to overcome physical challenges.

This year, that group gave $10,000 to the Born To Run Foundation, which gifts prosthetics to young amputees. That money funded a custom running blade for Aiden.

“It feels pretty good to have a running blade,” said Aiden. ” I’m going to be able to run more.”

“It’s so exciting because this is something we couldn’t have done on our own. To have that help, it means the world,” said mom Samantha Collyar. “He can sometimes become this little shy kid, but this is something he’s truly excited about.”

Femita Ayanbeku was there to gift Aiden the blade. She lost her own leg when she was 11 but has gone on to join the US Paralympic team.

“He’s a kid so he has all that life in him. Being able to give him this blade today, it’s like he’s been active already so giving him that blade is just going to take him to the moon,” she said.

The Born To Run Foundation was founded by Noelle Lambert, a former college athlete who lost her leg in a moped accident. She went on to compete for the US Paralympic team.

Aiden’s prosthetic is the 18th given out by the organization.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Bionic#Prosthetics#Cancer#Cbs#The Bionic Project
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her identical...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
97.5 WOKQ

Old Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire, is Now a Turtle Meetup Spot

If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
HUDSON, NH
CBS Boston

‘Two Grannies On The Road’ Share Adventures As They Visit Every Massachusetts Community

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two Massachusetts grandmothers are documenting their travels across the state in search of food, fun, and adventure. They want to visit every community in the state. “One of my granddaughters last weekend said, ‘we have to get you on TikTok!’ Then the other granddaughter said no I don’t want to see my grandmother on TikTok,” said Beth Sobiloff of Plymouth. She may not be on TikTok — yet. But Sobiloff is not your average grandma. “So our current goal is to visit every city and town in Massachusetts so we’re 30 down and 321 to go,” said Sobiloff. With a passion...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCVB

Massachusetts family awarded $500M for golf ball damage to home

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston, Massachusetts, family was awarded nearly $500 million after golf balls caused thousands in damages to their home. The Tenczar family has lived near fairway 15 on the golf course located on the Indian Pond Country Club since 2017. Their attorney says it didn't take...
KINGSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy