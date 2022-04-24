ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Football storylines to follow around Orange County

By Austin David, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The top teams in the Orlando area will be battling it out as Apopka looks to keep its top spot in the county over some up-and-coming programs in the area:

● The Blue Darters will head into the new season needing to replace 12 seniors who have graduated since last year. They bring back running back Keyondray Jones, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2021. Jeff Rolson enters his fourth year with Apopka.

● Lake Nona lost coach Anthony Paradiso after 11 years when he left for Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee, but it has brought in Jason Robinson to fill the spot. Robinson comes from the University of Louisiana, where he served as an offensive assistant for the past two years. He previously coached Clermont East Ridge from 2015-20 but left during the COVID-19 school closure.

● After a 3-7 inaugural season, University hired former Apopka assistant Mark Barrett as its fourth head coach since 2017. He spent last season with the Blue Darters after coaching the previous four in Texas. Barrett replaces Zach Barrett (no relation), who was hired as the youngest head football coach in the Orlando area last year.

● Edgewater returns many of its star players from 2021, including 4-star recruit CJ Baxter, who ran for 1,651 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Eagles do lose two of their senior offensive linemen as well as 6-foot-5 defensive leader Winston Griffin.

● West Orange will have a much different defense from last year, with seven of its top performers having graduated. Their three top cornerbacks — Matthew McDoom, Javan Robinson and Tony Newsome — have committed to high-level Division I schools.

● Cypress Creek brought in former UCF wide receiver Doug Gabriel as its new coach. The former East River and Kissimmee Liberty coach takes over following a 2-8 season under former Oak Ridge quarterback Andrew Darling.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

FSU edge rusher Quashon Fuller latest Seminole to enter transfer portal

Florida State defensive end Quashon Fuller has entered the transfer portal, becoming the latest player to leave the program since the end of spring football camp. The redshirt sophomore was one of nine four-star prospects to sign as part of FSU’s 2019 recruiting class, ranking No. 19, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s not listed on the team’s roster page. Fuller is the 10th ...
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Dominant QBs and new teams: 5 spring football storylines in Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns area

High school football never really stops in Florida — momentary pauses, sure, but it's a year-round ordeal. It takes center stage in the fall, but springtime is crucial for coaches and players alike to lay the foundation for regular season success. The Florida High School Athletic Association permits its member schools to start non-contact practices Monday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

A few months after opening, what are the complaints about I-4 Ultimate?

The largest reconstruction of Interstate 4 since the 132-mile highway was first built in 1958 finished just a few months ago. It includes the first toll lanes on I-4. Teauna Krajacic is an "I-4 Warrior" on overdrive. The infectious disease nurse and mother of two drives her son, William, 37 miles from their Kissimmee home to his special-needs school in Apopka, then 27 miles to her job at Orlando Health Dr. Phillips.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orange County leads Central Florida warnings for restaurant inspections

While no Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of April 17-23, there were plenty of warnings to go around, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 30. Volusia County had 15, Brevard had 21, Seminole had nine, Lake had ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Orange County, FL
Sports
Orange County, FL
Football
Orange County, FL
Government
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
City
Kissimmee, FL
County
Orange County, FL
State
Louisiana State
City
Apopka, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Sentinel

Orange Mayor Jerry Demings has 3rd challenger for his job — and this one’s a Democrat

Environmentalist Kelly Semrad, who helped create Save Orange County, an advocacy group that opposed urban development east of the Econlockhatchee River, has filed paperwork to challenge Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ re-election bid. “I’m disappointed in Mayor Demings,” said Semrad, 45, a Democrat. Among her reasons for challenging Demings’ bid for a second term was her opposition to his ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storylines#American Football#University#The Blue Darters#Eagles
Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney helped him break fundraising records

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive political clout has been on full display. Armed with the leverage of a skyrocketing national profile, he convinced Florida lawmakers to pass a congressional map drawn by his office — containing changes they previously opposed — and back an effort to kill The Walt Disney Co.’s special district, after the governor publicly lambasted the company.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Helicopter plunges into Lake Apopka

OAKLAND, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a helicopter crashed in Lake Apopka early Tuesday. The helicopter crash happened in Oakland near Hull Island Drive. The pilot was brought to shore by a private boat. They were the only person on board the aircraft. Firefighters said they are...
OAKLAND, FL
The Independent

How Florida residents could end up paying for the GOP’s war with Disney over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Efforts by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis to revoke Disney World’s decades-old governing agreement could force local governments to raise taxes for thousands of residents in neighbouring counties who are forced to shoulder hundreds of millions of dollars in Disney’s debt obligations, according to local officials.The state’s Republican-dominated state legislature is likely to quickly approve a measure during a special legislative session that would eliminate the governing structure for the company’s sprawling theme park properties in 2023. It passed the state Senate on 20 April.Florida officials warn that dissolving the Reedy Creek Development District – which the Walt...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
AFP

Florida governor signs law revoking Disney's special status

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a law that eliminates a statute that has for decades allowed entertainment giant Disney to act as a local government in Orlando, where it has its theme park. Under Florida law, if the special district is dissolved, its assets and debts would be transferred to local governments that surround the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Mary Boyce Deatherage withdraws from FHSAA state tennis tourney while other locals advance

A premier player was absent but Orlando area teams had success on Day 1 of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state tennis championships in Seminole County on Monday. Geneva school sophomore Mary Boyce Deatherage, the Orlando Sentinel girls player of the year in 2021, withdrew from the tournament on Sunday because she was competing in an International Tennis Federation ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA tennis win, fast 100, beach volleyball, weightlifting | Varsity Report

The Geneva School No. 1 doubles duo of eighth-grader Noble Renfrow and freshman Rafael Stahl will play for the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A tennis state championship on Wednesday after winning a marathon Tuesday semifinal. The Geneva boys, playing top-seeded brothers Gabe and Sebastian Roane of FSU School in Tallahassee, lost the first set in a tiebreaker but bounced back ...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

For UCF's Ryan O'Keefe, it's family over everything

ORLANDO, FLA — At first glance, Ryan O’Keefe is every bit of the 5-foot-10, 175-pound measurables listed next to his name on UCF’s roster. Trust him, he’s heard it all before. “I’m short but I don’t let that stop me from doing nothing,” O'Keefe said. “I’m...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy