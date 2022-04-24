Football storylines to follow around Orange County

The top teams in the Orlando area will be battling it out as Apopka looks to keep its top spot in the county over some up-and-coming programs in the area:

● The Blue Darters will head into the new season needing to replace 12 seniors who have graduated since last year. They bring back running back Keyondray Jones, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2021. Jeff Rolson enters his fourth year with Apopka.

● Lake Nona lost coach Anthony Paradiso after 11 years when he left for Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee, but it has brought in Jason Robinson to fill the spot. Robinson comes from the University of Louisiana, where he served as an offensive assistant for the past two years. He previously coached Clermont East Ridge from 2015-20 but left during the COVID-19 school closure.

● After a 3-7 inaugural season, University hired former Apopka assistant Mark Barrett as its fourth head coach since 2017. He spent last season with the Blue Darters after coaching the previous four in Texas. Barrett replaces Zach Barrett (no relation), who was hired as the youngest head football coach in the Orlando area last year.

● Edgewater returns many of its star players from 2021, including 4-star recruit CJ Baxter, who ran for 1,651 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Eagles do lose two of their senior offensive linemen as well as 6-foot-5 defensive leader Winston Griffin.

● West Orange will have a much different defense from last year, with seven of its top performers having graduated. Their three top cornerbacks — Matthew McDoom, Javan Robinson and Tony Newsome — have committed to high-level Division I schools.

● Cypress Creek brought in former UCF wide receiver Doug Gabriel as its new coach. The former East River and Kissimmee Liberty coach takes over following a 2-8 season under former Oak Ridge quarterback Andrew Darling.