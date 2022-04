LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest has been made following the deadly shooting early Saturday morning at a Lafayette apartment complex, police say. Anton Coats was arrested on preliminary charges of being serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a license. The Lafayette Police Department also said Monday that Coats’ involvement in the shooting remains under investigation, but detectives have determined he was at the shooting at the just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Phipps Court.

