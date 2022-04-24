Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson get married in Tennessee

The Gretzky roster has officially gotten bigger.

Paulina Gretzky — daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky — married star golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday in Tennessee, People reported.

The ceremony reportedly took place at Blackberry Farm in Walland, located in the eastern region of the state.

Gretzky and Johnson haven’t publicly announced the marriage, but Gretzky on Sunday shared an Instagram photo appearing to show an event hall featuring a long table decorated with flowers, candles, plates and gold silverware.

The 33-year-old Gretzky posted a photo to her Instagram story last year that indicated the wedding would take place at Blackberry Farm.

She also posted a photo last year showing her with fashion designer Vera Wang, with People reporting Gretzky wore a dress by Wang on Saturday.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky got engaged in 2013 and have sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, together.

Gretzky, who is the eldest of Wayne Gretzky’s five kids, has appeared in several movies, including the 2013 comedy “Grown Ups 2.”

Johnson is a former No. 1 golfer in the world who has won two major championships, including the Masters in 2020.