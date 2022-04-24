ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres place Luke Voit on 10-day IL

The Padres announced that they are placing DH/1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL with a biceps tendon injury. The designation is retroactive to 4/23. The team recalled top catching prospect Luis Campusano to take Voit's place on the roster. Through 13 games thus far, Voit is off to a slow start, hitting .143 with 0 home runs and 5 RBIs.

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
Yankees' Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

NEW YORK --  The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods. The switch-hitting Hicks is...
Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
Fans accused Yankees’ Gerrit Cole of using illegal substance Sunday in classy gesture

Wouldn’t it be great if the Yankees just had one perfect player, who wasn’t dogged by anything from his past and didn’t invite valid criticism? Ahhh. The dream. No, instead the team is led by Aaron Judge (strikes out too much, gets injured, woke up the Red Sox with a boombox), Giancarlo Stanton (strikes out too much, gets injured, body is weird) and Gerrit Cole (hates Billy Crystal, hates minor interruptions, hates crowds, hates silence, and — most importantly — cheated with Spider Tack along with 98% of his best friends across the pitching fraternity).
MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s hilarious reaction in his car to Phillies fan heckling him

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.
Look: Angel Hernandez Is Getting Crushed For Terrible Call

Angel Hernandez is among the most reviled umpires in Major League Baseball. And he didn’t do much to help that on Sunday. Adding to a long list of miscues, Hernandez rang up Brewers All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez on a very high fastball that even left the ESPN’s “Sunday Night” broadcast chuckling.
Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals' dugout Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Molina is moving to the dugout after starting the previous two games. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Knizner...
Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
Angel Hernandez Needs To Go

The strike zone would continue to stretch and then get smaller throughout the night. On what was supposed to be a great game between two teams turned into a clown ump show by Angel Hernandez. He couldn’t make the correct calls over the weekend at first base, and he continued on Sunday night behind the plate. He has no business being behind there anymore.
1st place Mariners’ unprecedented X-Factor will make Angels, Astros look twice

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros received plenty of hype entering the 2022 season. Los Angeles finally made some moves to upgrade their pitching staff while featuring superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup. Houston has been the class of the American League West over the past few years and they are still a force to be reckoned with. However, it is the Seattle Mariners who currently are in first place in the division.
