ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

SC officer shot, killed in line of duty Sunday morning

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nikolette Miller
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHkuP_0fIy9vBV00

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) — An officer was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lexington County, according to the Cayce Police Department

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m. on Rossmore Drive.

Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr had just begun talking to a man outside the house when someone inside opened fire, said Chief Chris Cowan of the Cayce police department at a news conference.

He said Barr was hit by one bullet.

According to a statement released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the shooter, Austin Leigh Henderson, 36, had barricaded himself inside a residence, prompting a seven-hour standoff. Henderson later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Barr’s death is being investigating as a murder-suicide. Barr was 28 years old.

Barr became a police trainee in 2016 and a K-9 officer in October 2020, Cowan said. He was paired with a black Labrador and posed with her for his official department photo.

“He loved his dog, Molly, and he loved his job. He loved being a K-9 officer and he was good at it,” Cowan said.

Cayce is a suburb of nearly 14,000 people just west of Columbia.

“Our hearts are breaking in Cayce,” Mayor Elise Partin told reporters earlier Sunday. “Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016.”

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department said Barr was also the captain of its department in Aiken County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own,” the fire department said in a statement. “Please pray for his family.”

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Barr previously was shot and injured by a suspect in 2017 when he was a trainee.

The general’s office said Barr and another officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the car fled. Officers were in pursuit of the suspect by car then later on foot.

When officers spotted the suspect he began to open fire. Both officers returned fire but received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the general’s office said.

Barr and the other office received purple hearts that year, according to the general’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning. According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hourstandoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr. Henderson died of a self-inflicted […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sc
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Florence police: Man killed neighbor who refused to go to store for him

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police charged a man with murder Saturday after he allegedly shot a neighbor who refused to go to the store for him, police said. Police were called at 4:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brunwood Drive to investigate a shooting. After arriving, they found that the suspect had left […]
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy