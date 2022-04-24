SC officer shot, killed in line of duty Sunday morning

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) — An officer was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lexington County, according to the Cayce Police Department

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance around 2:48 a.m. on Rossmore Drive.

Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr had just begun talking to a man outside the house when someone inside opened fire, said Chief Chris Cowan of the Cayce police department at a news conference.

He said Barr was hit by one bullet.

According to a statement released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the shooter, Austin Leigh Henderson, 36, had barricaded himself inside a residence, prompting a seven-hour standoff. Henderson later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Barr’s death is being investigating as a murder-suicide. Barr was 28 years old.

Barr became a police trainee in 2016 and a K-9 officer in October 2020, Cowan said. He was paired with a black Labrador and posed with her for his official department photo.

“He loved his dog, Molly, and he loved his job. He loved being a K-9 officer and he was good at it,” Cowan said.

Cayce is a suburb of nearly 14,000 people just west of Columbia.

“Our hearts are breaking in Cayce,” Mayor Elise Partin told reporters earlier Sunday. “Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016.”

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department said Barr was also the captain of its department in Aiken County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own,” the fire department said in a statement. “Please pray for his family.”

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Barr previously was shot and injured by a suspect in 2017 when he was a trainee.

The general’s office said Barr and another officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the car fled. Officers were in pursuit of the suspect by car then later on foot.

When officers spotted the suspect he began to open fire. Both officers returned fire but received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the general’s office said.

Barr and the other office received purple hearts that year, according to the general’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.