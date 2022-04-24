ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Baseball suffers heartbreaking loss at New Haven

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HAVEN, Connecticut – The American International College baseball team suffered a heart-breaking walk-off at the University of New Haven by a score of 7-6 in Northeast-10 Conference play on Sunday, April 24. FAST FACTS:. FINAL SCORE: New Haven 7, AIC 6. RECORDS: AIC moves to 10-27 (4-14...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Dalila Eshe named head coach

Dalila Eshe will take over as the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball team, the Athletic Department announced Monday. Eshe will replace outgoing head coach Allison Guth, who left Yale to accept a position as the head coach at Loyola University Chicago. Eshe, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting director at Princeton, has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but has an impressive track record of success both as a player and a coach. She was a first-team All-SEC selection in her senior season at Florida in 2006 and played professionally for the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA for two years. Eshe, who was selected 25th in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, also played overseas for nine years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Baseball Blanks Hampden Academy 11-0

The Bangor Rams shutout the Hampden Broncos 11-0 on Monday, April 25th at Hampden Academy in 5 innings (10-run rule). Bangor's pitching combined to 1-hit the Broncos. Wyatt Stevens went 4.0 strong innings for the Rams. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Kaysen Wildman had Hampden Academy's lone hit in the 2nd inning. Jonah Baudie came on in the 5th inning and struck out 2.
BANGOR, ME
New Britain Herald

Bird, Ryba to enter New Britain Sports Hall of Fame

This is the last of our multi-part series highlighting the 2022 inductees into the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame. Bird is a 1994 graduate of EC Goodwin Tech. He was a student manager for the Gladiators basketball team for three years. In 1994 he began his career as the team manager of the boys basketball team at New Britain High School under the tutelage of head coach Stan Glowiak. Over the next 30 plus years, Bird has been an integral part of athletics at NBHS. At any given event held at NBHS, whether its football, basketball, track or volleyball, he is there.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
