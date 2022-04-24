ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peña’s 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Jeremy Pena’s walk-off homer draws brutally honest takes from Alex Bregman, Dusty Baker

A potential American League playoff preview took place over the weekend as the Houston Astros hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The series did not disappoint as each contest during the 3-game set was decided by just one run. After the Blue Jays took Friday and Saturday’s matchups, the Astros roared back with an 8-7 victory on Sunday. Rookie Jeremy Pena blasted a 10th inning walk-off home run which caught the attention of Alex Bregman and Dusty Baker.
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead. Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL. Houston is 7-9 overall...
92.9 The Ticket

Bichette Breaks Tie with 1st Slam, Blue Jays Top Red Sox 6-2

Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
numberfire.com

Blue Jays leave Cavan Biggio off Monday lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Cavan Biggio as a starter for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Biggio will catch a breather Monday while Bradley Zimmer enters the lineup in right field and bats ninth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take over at first base from Biggio. Biggio...
MassLive.com

Garrett Whitlock will start for Boston Red Sox on Thursday vs. Blue Jays, marking second career MLB start

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will start for the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon in Toronto, the team announced Monday. Whitlock will make his second career MLB start in the finale of a four-game series between the Sox and Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old allowed one hit and struck out seven batters in four innings in his first career start Saturday night against the Rays. Whitlock owns a 0.66 ERA (1 ER in 13 ⅔ innings) so far this season and has struck out 18 batters.
NESN

Why Rafael Devers Isn’t In Red Sox Lineup Vs. Blue Jays

When the Boston Red Sox revealed their starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, it came with a little bit of a surprise. Third baseman Rafael Devers was absent from the starting nine and it will be the first game Devers hasn’t played in all season.
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Prospect Notebook: Moreno, Tiedemann and Other Early Standouts

Trading for José Berríos, Matt Chapman, and overhauling a bullpen on the fly last year, the Blue Jays dipped into the prospect pool to help the big league roster. Despite dealing top youngsters like Austin Martin and Gunnar Hoglund, the Jays have a next wave of young talent closing in on the big leagues. Below, find notes about the prospects drawing attention in Toronto's minor league system a few weeks into 2022:
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz not in Houston's Tuesday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at second base by Niko Goodrum versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 43 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .184 batting average with a .569 OPS, 1 home run,...
