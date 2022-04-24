ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made...

WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers down Pittsburgh to earn second straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kulikov scores with 1.3 seconds remaining in OT, Wild defeat Predators

NASHVILLE -- Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Kulikov scored on a breakaway, putting the puck over David Rittich's right shoulder. "I don't get many [breakaways], so I've got to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Elmer Soderblom is Ready for NHL Action

Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom has been tearing up the ice in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) throughout the 2021-22 season. Currently playing for Frolunda HC, Soderblom has been a pleasant surprise this season, as his name pops up in discussion nearly as frequently as that of Simon Edvinsson — his teammate and fellow Red Wings prospect. So, who is Soderblom, and could we be seeing him donning the winged wheel next season?
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Wild edge Predators at end of OT, win fifth straight

Dmitry Kulikov scored the overtime winner just before the buzzer and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a three-point outing to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Wild (51-21-7, 109 points), who...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC6.com

Haula Scores Twice, Bruins Hold Off Canadiens Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers, Yeo Let “The Kids Line” Play

In a lost season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth movement has certainly been fun to watch, giving hope for better days to come. Many young prospects made their Flyers debuts this season, making impacts. Of those many, these three skaters stand out the most. The Kids Line. Noah Cates, Morgan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins Not Good Enough in Philadelphia

After defeating Detroit 7-2 on Saturday, the Penguins fell to the Flyers 4-1 on Sunday to close out their last road trip of the regular season. The Penguins have two games remaining, both at home - Tuesday versus Edmonton and Friday against Columbus. Sidney Crosby said that the focus going into those is just to get back to the way they had playing in the stretch prior to this afternoon's setback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

The Oilers wrap up a two-game trip and their regular-season road schedule in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a two-game Eastern Conference road trip and their regular-season road schedule on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen returns to lineup

Forward Kasperi Kapanen returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. He was a healthy scratch during Sunday’s 4-1 road loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. By any measure, Kapanen’s season has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Kevin Hayes Named Nominee for 2022 Masterton Trophy

Early Monday morning, The Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced its nominations for the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy, and the PHWA Philadelphia chapter nominated Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes as its pick. The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Mailbag: Avalanche playoff chances, Flyers' coaching future

Here is the April 27 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Are you concerned about the Colorado Avalanche? They might be on a similar track to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they're playing lately. -- @TMessall.
DENVER, CO

