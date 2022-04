Carter Wachtel was perfect as Triway stayed perfect this season. This one was over quickly as Triway scored 19 runs through the first three innings to beat CVCA. That was more than enough for Wachtel, who fired her third no-hitter of the season and her first perfect game of the year. She struck out all 15 batters she faced as the Titans needed just five innings to pick up their 14th win.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO