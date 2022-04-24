ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chris Grier's third-round draft successes: LB Jerome Baker

By Jason Sarney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKz1d_0fIxupBE00

On Thursday, the National Football League kicks off its annual NFL draft from Las Vegas, Nevada. While eight teams don’t have a first-round selection, the Miami Dolphins are included in a subgroup of three teams that will be dormant in the pick department until the third round. That’s, of course, if no moves are made because, at the moment, the Dolphins own picks No. 102 and No. 125 and then have a gap until the seventh round.

The third round has been pretty kind to Chris Grier in his tenure as Miami’s general manager. Since 2016, Grier has had a solid track record, and of the remaining current third-round picks still in Miami, linebacker Jerome Baker leads the way.

The Ohio State product was drafted by Miami in 2018 as the No. 72 overall pick. He and Xavien Howard are the two longest-tenured members of the Dolphins’ defense. Baker has been a very solid player for Miami, even earning a contract extension last year.

Baker is coming off of a 92-tackle, 5.5-sack season and had career-highs in tackles for loss with nine as well as quarterback hits with 15. Baker played admirably in pass coverage as well, compiling four passes defended including an interception. Opposing quarterbacks only completed 69.6% of their passes when throwing his way.

Baker, like most of the Dolphins’ defense in 2021, started slow, but in the season’s second half, he was a key reason why Miami rattled off seven straight wins. Baker had 4.5 of his sacks in December, as his blitz rate spiked from 4.1 rushes per game in the first six games, to 7.3 per contest in his final nine.

Baker, a team captain from the 2019 season, is a consummate leader both on the field and in the community. He heads into 2022 after being named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month last December, as he looks to build off of that momentum from the end of the year.

The former Buckeye led a Miami linebacking crew that includes Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts as the principals, with Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett and Sam Eguavoen as the role players.

Miami could certainly use an inside linebacker in this year’s draft, and the third round is a perfect spot. Historically, the Dolphins have had success at the position in the third round besides Baker, with players like Olivier Vernon, Morlon Greenwood, Channing Crowder and Derek Rodgers among that grouping.

Since Baker, Grier has used his third-rounder wisely on guys like Michael Deiter in 2019, Brandon Jones in 2020 and Hunter Long last year.

While the jury is, of course, still out on the last three third-round picks, center Deiter and safety Jones have the potential for consistent starting roles for the Dolphins, while Long was used sparingly in his rookie year. Development will help with newly hired tight-end assistant coach Jon Embree.

Dolphins fans should have confidence in Grier with pick No. 102, which will come Friday, late in the third round. However, as he’s done in the past, moving up or down will always be in play.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC WR Drake London comments on his pre-draft visit with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have hosted a ton of receivers on pre-draft visits, including USC WR Drake London. In a brief interview ahead of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, London revealed to KSHB-TV reporter Aaron Ladd that he took a visit with the team. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise as London suffered an ankle injury this past season, which likely was something the Chiefs’ training staff wanted to get a closer look at. Before the injury, he posted a career season with 88 receptions for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Miami, FL
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
Miami, FL
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: These 8 teams do not have a first-round pick

Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) All the optimism has finally arrived. It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Lions draft video mailbag

It’s time for another edition of the Lions Wire video mailbag!. In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, I fielded several questions about the Lions and the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. From overarching strategy to specific player breakdowns, we covered quite a few different angles. It wraps with a question on the long-term status and confidence in current QB, Jared Goff, that hopefully helps sort out why the Lions might do what they might do this weekend.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons sign long snapper Liam McCullough to one-year deal

At the start of free agency, former Falcons long snapper Josh Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the front office with yet another hole to fill. Harris, who made the Pro Bowl last season, was initially replaced with veteran Beau Brinkley. The Falcons weren’t done addressing the position, though, signing Liam McCullough to a one-year deal on Wednesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson adds four-star edge defender to 2023 class

Clemson gained its fourth 2023 commitment on Wednesday after four-star edge David Ojiegbe selected the Tigers over Maryland, Miami, Michigan and North Carolina. According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-3 defensive end is the 20th edge in the class of 2023. Ojiegbe’s commitment comes just under two months after the Tigers offered the high school junior on March 5. With Ojiegbe’s commitment, the Tigers now have the 23rd 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Along with Ojiegbe, Clemson has received commitments from four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and three-star tight end Reid Mikeska. With defensive ends Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry gone after the 2022 season, Ojiegbe will join the Tigers at a time when those two spots will need to be filled. List Clemson Alumni: Most famous graduates and attendees
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the Big 12 after Gerry Bohanon's transfer

After having some of the most consistent and high level quarterbacks in the country, the Big 12 will be full of new faces behind center all over the conference this season. Several quarterbacks transferred into the Big 12 this offseason such as Texas’ Quinn Ewers, West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez, which in itself proves there will be many new faces under center this year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy