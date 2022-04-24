Cantlay & Schauffele win Zurich Classic at record 29 under

1 of 5

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to complete a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory.

Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in late afternoon showers in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at breezy TPC Louisiana, two shots ahead of Burns and Horschel.

The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup partners broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the event was as a team event. Cantlay and Schauffele are the first wire-to-wire winners since the tournament adopted the team format.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a record 59 in best-ball play Thursday, shot 68 on Friday in alternate shot and had a 60 in best ball Saturday to shatter the tournament 54-hole record and open a five-shot lead.

Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Horschel closed with a 68. Doc Redman and Sam Ryder were third at 24 under after a 67.

Cantlay, the defending FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year, won his seventh tour title and first since the Tour Championship in September. He won a week after losing a playoff to Jordan Spieth in the RBC Heritage.

Schauffele won for the fifth time. He last won at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

LPGA TOUR

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area.

Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko’s late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green.

Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her sixth LPGA Tour title a week after missing the cut in the windy LOTTE Championship in Hawaii with rounds of 75 and 77.

The Palos Verdes Championship begins Thursday at Palos Verdes Estates.

After seven straight pars, Hataoka put the tournament away on the par-4 15th when she raced in a 35-foot eagle putt to open a six-stroke lead. She played the first seven holes in 3 under with four birdies and a bogey.

Green finished with a 68.

The top-ranked Ko, tied for lead with Hataoka with three holes left Saturday before a bogey-quadruple bogey-birdie finish left her five strokes back, had a 75 to tie for 21st at 2 under.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Scott Parel two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 65, and then won the inaugural ClubCorp Classic with a par on the same hole in a playoff for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Parel won a three-man playoff at Las Colinas over Steven Alker and Gene Sauers, who both went into the hazard on the closing hole and failed to make par.

Sauers birdied his last two holes in regulation for a 63.

Alker played the final eight holes in 1 over for a 68. He missed an 8-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win and joined the playoff at 11-under 202.

On the first extra hole, Alker had a long iron from a good lie in the rough but it came out heavy and into the water. He took a penalty drop and couldn’t get up and down. Sauers went into the rocks on his second shot. He took a penalty drop and missed an 8-foot putt that would have extended the playoff.

EUROPEAN TOUR

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP ) — Pablo Larrazabal made six birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn and closed with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot victory in the ISPS Handa Championship.

Larrazabal won for he seventh time on the European tour, and the first time in his native Spain.

The Spaniard started the final round in a tie for sixth until beginning his burst of birdies from the seventh hole. He finished at 15-under 265 and then had to wait to see if the score would hold up. Adrian Otaegui and Aaron Cockerill needed an eagle on the par-5 18th at Infinitum’s Lakes Course to force a playoff.

Otaegui made birdie for a 66 to finish alone in second. Cockerill made par and tied for third with Hennie Du Plessis. Each shot 67.

Larrazabal won for the second time in his last four starts on the European tour and moved to No. 68 in the world ranking.

U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Thienna Huynh and Sara Im opened with two birdies in three holes and never trailed, holding on for a 1-up victory over Kaitly Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball.

Huynh, a freshman-to-be at UNLV, and Im, a junior in high school who won the Georgia Women’s Amateur two years ago, captured their first USGA title.

They advanced to the championship match at Grand Reserve with a 4-and-3 victory early Sunday against Kary Hollenbaugh and Anna Ritter. Schroeder and Shoemaker beat Amelia Guo and Grace Jin, 2 and 1, in the other semifinal.

Huynh and Im, who made only one bogey in the championship match, stretched the lead to 3 up with a birdie on the par-4 12th. Schroeder and Shoemaker won the next two holes to close the gap, only to fail to birdie the par-5 15th to fall 2 down.

Both teams finished with pars.

OTHER TOURS

Dottie Arinda closed with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot victory over Marta Sanz Barrio and Laetitia Beck in the Copper Rock Championship on the Epson Tour. Alexa Pano, the 17-year-old from Florida making her pro debut, shot 73 and finished 56th. She earned $812..... Yuto Katsuragawa closed with a 6-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Rikuya Hoshino in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. The 23-year-old captured his first title on the Japan Golf Tour. ... Meghan MacLaren of England birdied the 18th hole for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Maja Stark of Sweden in the Australian Women’s Classic-Bonville. All three of MacLaren’s LET victories have come in Australia. ... Jaco Ahlers came from three shots behind over the final seven holes, closed with a 5-under 66 and beat Ockie Strydom on the second playoff hole to win the Stella Artois Players Championship. It was the 10th career Sunshine Tour victory for Ahlers. ... Jaime Lopez Rivarola of Argentina birdied his final hole for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Rowin Caron in Brazil Open on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Jay Mackenzie closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Austin Bautista in the WA PGA Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Sayaka Takahashi held on for a wire-to-wire victory on the Japan LPGA by closing with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Saiki Fujita in the Fujisankei Ladies Classic. ... Hae Ran Ryu made enough birdies early that a closing bogey didn’t matter. She shot 2-under 70 and won the Nexen Saint Nine Masters on the Korean LPGA by one shot over Seo-yeon Kwon.

___