ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus. The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the...
TAMPA, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers down Pittsburgh to earn second straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kulikov scores with 1.3 seconds remaining in OT, Wild defeat Predators

NASHVILLE -- Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Kulikov scored on a breakaway, putting the puck over David Rittich's right shoulder. "I don't get many [breakaways], so I've got to...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Elmer Soderblom is Ready for NHL Action

Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom has been tearing up the ice in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) throughout the 2021-22 season. Currently playing for Frolunda HC, Soderblom has been a pleasant surprise this season, as his name pops up in discussion nearly as frequently as that of Simon Edvinsson — his teammate and fellow Red Wings prospect. So, who is Soderblom, and could we be seeing him donning the winged wheel next season?
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC6.com

Haula Scores Twice, Bruins Hold Off Canadiens Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Travis Konecny
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

The Oilers wrap up a two-game trip and their regular-season road schedule in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a two-game Eastern Conference road trip and their regular-season road schedule on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen returns to lineup

Forward Kasperi Kapanen returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. He was a healthy scratch during Sunday’s 4-1 road loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. By any measure, Kapanen’s season has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Ap
Reuters

Jonathan Toews helps Blackhawks beat Flyers

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat scored and Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 shots as the Chicago Blackhawks opened their final homestand of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Chicago snapped a six-game skid in the series...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Mailbag: Avalanche playoff chances, Flyers' coaching future

Here is the April 27 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Are you concerned about the Colorado Avalanche? They might be on a similar track to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they're playing lately. -- @TMessall.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Down Flyers at Home, 3-1

The Blackhawks got back in the win column on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center. Erik Gustafsson, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat all found the scoresheet and Kevin Lankinen made 32 stops in the win. POSTGAME LINKS. BLACKHAWK OF THE GAME: Toews...
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to start goaltender Casey DeSmith against Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to start goaltender Casey DeSmith in Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers. In 24 games this season, DeSmith has a 10-5-5 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and three shutouts. Aside from the Penguins, the Oilers are the only NHL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Win One for Fans Over Flyers

Chicago posts home win to open final week of season. In the final week of the season, there's not much the Blackhawks collectively have left to play for on the scoreboard or the stat sheet. The Flyers, like Chicago, was eliminated well before Monday's matchup, and Vegas, who will be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Likely Playoff Opponents

With the Pittsburgh Penguins clinching their 16th consecutive playoff berth, all focus is on the postseason. The Metropolitan Division is loaded with talent. As of right now, the Penguins are sitting in third place. However, the Washington Capitals are close behind. Because of this, there are two teams that the Penguins will likely face in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy