The Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships took place at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Monday. Some outstanding performances were turned in by athletes from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City swept the girls throwing events winning the shot put with an effort of 42’10.75″ and winning the discus with an effort of 138’8″. Carli Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield had an outstanding day. Bailey was champion of the girls 300 meter hurdles with a winning time of 47.19 seconds. Bailey was second in the 400 (58.39) and was second in the 100 meter hurdles (16.09).

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO