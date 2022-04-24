2 dead, 4 wounded after Lafayette block party shooting

Exponent File Photo

Two men were killed by gunfire and four were wounded during a block party at 3000 Phipps Court Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.

A crowd of over 100 people assembled for a "large block party," and a fight occurred inside one of the apartments about 4 a.m., resulting in shots being fired, according to the press release.

LPD found numerous shell casings inside and outside of the apartment where the shooting occurred. Officers also found that multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

No suspects have been named yet.

LPD asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.