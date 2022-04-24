ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Darien student-athletes begin Medical Interest club

By Dave Stewart
darientimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Donovan remembers the day in middle school when Post 53, the Emergency Medical Service in Darien, paid a visit to speak with students during lunch. A fire was lit inside Donovan. “They went around the tables telling us all about Post,” Donovan, a junior at Darien High, said....

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Noblesville senior among student athletes to be recognized by National Football Foundation

Noblesville’s Guy Griffey, a senior at Hamilton Heights High School, is one of 16 Hoosier students set to receive a $1,000 college scholarship from the Central Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation. The award will be presented at the chapter’s May 15 annual Student Athlete Banquet. The event will be held at the Primo South Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
KOLR10 News

Athletes can seek sports rehab and performance care at Mercy’s new clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Athletes have a new place to seek rehabilitation and performance improvement care in Springfield. Mercy Hospital opened its new sports medicine clinic Wednesday, April 27. The new Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine Westedge is located on East Madison Street between South Kimbrough Avenue and South Holland Avenue just west of Missouri State University. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
Darien, CT
Education
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Idaho State Journal

Mother, son plan several events through new nonprofit bringing sports to people with disabilities

The Highland High School cheerleaders would usually start the chant when the football team had a comfortable lead and about 5 minutes remaining on the game clock. “Derek! Derek! Derek!” The fan favorite was former Highland Rams wide receiver Derek Schulz, who didn’t let his disability — mild ataxic cerebral palsy — stand in the way of achieving glory on the gridiron in the fall of 2013. Recently, Derek has...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#College#Love Medicine#Highschool#Medical Interest#Post 53#Darien High#The Medical Interest Club
KFYR-TV

Great American Bike Race gives therapists a chance to be role models to patients

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 26th annual Great American Bike Race is Saturday. Organizers hope the stationary bike race will raise $355,000 this year. Hundreds of people will gather at the Bismarck Event Center to bike a few miles and raise a few dollars to purchase medical equipment, make home modifications and help with travel expenses for families of children with cerebral palsy.
BISMARCK, ND
Current Publishing

$9.5M activity center proposed north of Carmel High School football stadium

An 85,000-square-foot building has been proposed north of the Carmel High School football stadium to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the facility, as well. Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities Center, the $9.5 million pre-engineered building...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy