Lafayette, IN

Two dead, four wounded in Sunday morning shooting at Romney Meadows

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men are dead and four others are injured after a Sunday morning shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment...

WEHT/WTVW

2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at Indiana block party

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Two men have been killed and four people injured during a shooting at a block party in Indiana. Lafayette Police said officers were called about 4:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex, where a block party attended by more than 100 people was being […]
FOX59

4 people shot, 1 dead in a series of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a series of shootings early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an […]
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
WISH-TV

Arrest made after deadly shooting at Lafayette apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest has been made following the deadly shooting early Saturday morning at a Lafayette apartment complex, police say. Anton Coats was arrested on preliminary charges of being serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a license. The Lafayette Police Department also said Monday that Coats’ involvement in the shooting remains under investigation, but detectives have determined he was at the shooting at the just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Phipps Court.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KRMG

2 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men were fatally shot and four others were wounded during an outdoor party at an Indiana apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 4:20 a.m. EDT at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette, WLFI-TV reported.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
