April Marks Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkinson's disease is a disorder of the central...

whnt.com

womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

The Difference Between a Stroke and a Heart Attack

A stroke, also known as a "brain attack," is caused by a brain bleed or blockage of blood flow to the brain. A heart attack stems from a blockage of the coronary arteries in the heart. Both conditions occur suddenly, and result from a lack of oxygen-rich blood flow for essential brain and heart function, leading to cell damage and death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Why Is Alzheimer's Often Paired With Psychiatric Symptoms?

In addition to memory problems and other cognitive symptoms, most people with Alzheimer’s disease also suffer from mental health issues. It has long been unclear whether these occur because of tissue changes in the brain, or whether they represent psychological reactions to cognitive symptoms. A study from Lund University in Sweden has provided new insight, and is published in Biological Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Autism and Parkinson's Have in Common?

April is Autism and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD) are very different conditions. However, there is a common factor in managing symptoms of both conditions. Inflammation in the brain is found in brain disorders including Autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate connection between loss of motivation and Alzheimer's disease progression

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine are studying why neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as apathy and irritability, appear in most Alzheimer's disease patients before the onset of memory loss. The study, led by Yao-Ying Ma, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology, was recently featured in the publication Molecular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Moving beyond memory metrics for early identification of Alzheimer's risk

Say the words "Alzheimer's disease," and the next word that most readily comes to mind is likely "memory." Indeed, one of the most devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease is the toll that it takes on a person's memory. Long before declines in memory capabilities, however, brain changes happen as early as midlife, in some cases decades earlier than a diagnosis of dementia due to Alzheimer's. The work of cognitive neuroscientists to identify these midlife changes points the way to new diagnostics and interventions, as presented today at the annual meeting of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (CNS) in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

Brain Fitness: Exercise Helps Mental Health According To New Research

Looking after brain fitness may well involve nothing more than looking after physical health, according to new research. A fresh look at the mechanisms involved in the relationship between physical and mental fitness suggests that the role exercise plays in maintaining insulin and body mass index levels may help protect brain volume, and thus help stave off dementia.
FITNESS

