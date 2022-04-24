ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Girls Lacrosse: Laxnumbers standings as of April 24

By Brian Deakyne
 2 days ago
2-Ridgewood (7-2) 3-Bridgewater-Raritan (10-0) 4-Hunterdon Central (8-2) 23-Newark East Side (1-8) 7-Washington Township (4-5) 13-South Brunswick (3-2-1) 17-Freehold Township (2-6) 18-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-5) 19-Cherry Hill East (1-9-1) 20-Manalapan (1-8) 21-Marlboro (2-7) 22-Atlantic City (1-6) NORTH, GROUP 3. 1-Chatham (4-3) 2-Morris Knolls (10-1) 3-North Hunterdon (4-3) 4-Northern Highlands (6-3)...

Girls Lacrosse: Fast start lifts No. 12 Pingry over Bernards

Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored 14 goals in the opening half which was more than enough to secure a 16-4 victory over Bernards Tuesday afternoon. Bella Goodwin led the offensive charge for Pingry (9-1) with six goals and an assist with six draw controls and a trio of ground balls. Becca Kirschner added a hat trick as well with three goals while McKenna Dwyer recorded five ground balls.
BERNARDS, NJ
Girls lacrosse: No. 18 West Essex edges Montclair by one

There was plenty of offense in this one as Gianna Macrino scored five times with two assists, five ground balls, and seven draw controls in West Essex’s, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20,, 15-14 win over Montclair in Montclair. Ciele Mcinerney also scored five goals with two ground...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
3 N.J. lacrosse stars named to women’s U.S. World Championship team

Three former high school girls lacrosse players have been named to the 18-player roster for this summer’s World Lacrosse Women’s Championship. Bridgewater-Raritan’s Ally Mastroianni and Moorestown’s Marie McCool were two of six current or former players from the University of North Carolina named to the roster, while Rumson-Fair Haven’s Megan Douty, who graduated from the University of Maryland in 2015, was also selected.
Boys Lacrosse: Tenafly outlasts Ramsey behind Reichel, Jung

Tenafly (6-4) got the upper hand on Ramsey (6-3) in a defensive-driven battle, earning a 7-5 win off the goalkeeping of Eric Jung and the offensive prowess of Dylan Reichel. Jung made 10 saves in net to hold Ramsey to five goals, a season-low for the Rams, while Reichel led the way offensively with collecting a team-high \four points off three goals and an assist. Both Ben Roberts (one goal, two assists) and Jacob Hyatt (two goals, one assist) contributed three points in the win while Roberts led the way with six ground balls.
TENAFLY, NJ
No. 7 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Glen Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Giovanni Marra and Matthew Power scored three goals each as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 11-4, at Watsessing Park in Glen Ridge. Mikey Kloepfer added two goals and two assists for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-1), which jumped out to a 6-1 first quarter lead. Alexander Lo made 10 saves in the win and Ethan Filler had 13 ground balls and won 15-of-17 faceoffs.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Boys Lacrosse: Long leads Hopewell Valley to victory over No. 18 Notre Dame

Luke Long scored a pair of goals to lift Hopewell Valley to a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first win for Hopewell Valley (8-2) over previously-unbeaten Notre Dame (9-1) since the Bulldogs earned a 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Mercer County Tournament. Notre Dame had won the previous seven matchups before Tuesday’s Hopewell Valley success.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Manalapan over Brick Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Vender and Anthony Macchio scored two goals apiece to lead Manalapan to a one-sided victory at home over Brick Township, 9-2. Ben Perle scored once and assisted once while Christian Zdziarski tallied three assists for Manalapan (7-3), which held a 3-1 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
BRICK, NJ
Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
